Currency-hedged United Kingdom exchange traded funds continued to push toward new heights, with Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 also reaching a new record, after Prime Minister Theresa May spooked currency traders and sent the pound sterling reeling. The CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEArca: FXB) fell 1.0% as the British pound depreciated to $1.2162 on Monday.…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below