U.K. House Of Commons Approves Brexit Bill

The U.K. House of Commons on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow Prime Minister Theresa May to begin negotiations regarding the country’s exit from the European Union. The lower house of Parliament backed the bill in a 494-122 vote, according to the BBC. The bill now moves to the House of Lords. May wants to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by March 31, a move that would formally kick off exit talks. U.K. citizens narrowly voted last June to leave the EU. The British pound was up 0.4% at $1.2529 but little-changed from its level ahead of the vote.

