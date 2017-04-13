U.S. bombs Afghanistan: Hollywood reacts

The U.S. military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on an ISIS tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News.

Hollywood stars took to social media to share their thoughts.

Trying to finish the job Russia started. U.S. drops “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan, marking weapon’s first use https://t.co/JyX0fuvHrQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 13, 2017

BREAKING: Trump drops entire budget for Meals on Wheels, Planned Parenthood, NEA & school lunch programs on Afghanistan this morning. 🇺🇸 — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 13, 2017