An early gauge of consumer sentiment retreated in February from a decadelong high, potentially indicating that a postelection bump in confidence is beginning to normalize.

The University of Michigan said Friday that its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment fell to 95.7 in February, from January’s final reading of 98.5. It is up 4.4% from February 2016.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a February reading of 98.0.

Still, the recent rise in optimism reflects a turnaround from consumers’ attitudes in October, when sentiment had matched a two-year low.

The forward-looking index of consumer expectations is up 4.6% from February a year ago, and the index reflecting sentiment on current economic conditions rose 4.1%% from February last year.

By Austen Hufford