U.S. Gains 222,000 Jobs In June; Unemployment 4.4%

The U.S. created 222,000 new jobs in June and hiring was stronger in the spring than previously reported, reflecting a labor market with plenty of vigor left in it. Economists polled by MarketWatch had predicted a 180,000 increase in nonfarm jobs. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3% as more people entered the labor force in search of work. Average wages rose 0.2% to $26.25 an hour, the government said Friday. Hourly pay increased 2.5% from June 2016 to June 2017, up a tick from the prior month. The average workweek rose 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours. The government raised its estimate of new jobs created in May to 152,000 from 138,000. April’s gain was increased to 207,000 from 174,000.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.