U.S. House of Representatives passes sexual harassment training bill

By Tom Sherman -
On Wednesday the US House of Representatives passed legislation requiring members and employees of the House to complete workplace training program on sexual harassment. Maryland Congressman Andy Harris called the bill a big step forward in preventing workplace harassment, saying “members of Congress must abide by the same standards of conduct as employers in the private sector. Unfortunately, some Members of Congress have demonstrated that they do  not respect physical and verbal boundaries in the workplace.”

