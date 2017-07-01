{{suspended}}

{{else}}

{{#if isCup}}

{{#each items}}

{{teamOneName}} {{teamOnePoints}}-{{teamTwoPoints}} {{teamTwoName}}

{{/each}}

{{/if}}

{{#if isStroke}}

{{#each items}}

{{#if position}}

{{position}}.

{{/if}}

{{#if isFourballChampionship}}{{team}}{{else}}{{shortName}}{{/if}}

{{#if strokes}}{{strokes}}{{else}}{{totaltopar}}{{/if}}

{{#if holesplayed}}{{holesplayed}}{{else}}{{thru}}{{/if}}

{{/each}}

{{/if}}

{{#if isMatch}}

{{#each items}}

{{#if isFourballChampionship}}

{{teamPlayerName team1}}

{{else}}

{{matchPlayerName playerOne}}

{{/if}}



{{getMiniLbStanding}} {{#if getStatus}}({{getStatus}}){{/if}}



{{#if isFourballChampionship}}

{{teamPlayerName team2}}

{{else}}

{{matchPlayerName playerTwo}}

{{/if}}

{{/each}}

{{/if}}

{{/if}}