U.S. Stocks Close Higher For Week As Tech Rebounds

U.S. stocks finished higher Friday as tech stocks rebounded from a slump and the jobs report showed a higher-than-expected gain for June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.30 points, or 0.4%, to close at 21,414.34, with shares of McDonald’s Corp. and Nike Inc. leading the average and more than 1% gains in Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. , for a weekly gain of 0.3%. The S&P 500 index rose 15.43 points, or 0.6%, to end at 2,425.18, led by a 1.3% gain in the tech sector and a 0.8% gain in consumer-discretionary stocks, for a less than 0.1% weekly gain. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 63.61 points, or 1%, at 6,153.08, for a weekly gain of 0.2%.

