U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Tech Stocks Sink

U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday as investors shifted out of tech stocks and a selloff of energy shares continued from Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial Average fell 158.13 points, or 0.7%, to close at 21,320.04, with big losses in shares of General Electric Co. and Intel Corp. leading the average lower. The S&P 500 index declined 22.79 points, or 0.9%, to end at 2,409.75, led lower by the telecom, real estate, and energy sectors. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 61.39 points, or 1%, at 6,089.46.

