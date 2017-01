U.S. stocks were marginally higher shortly after the opening bell Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of a much-anticipated news conference from President-elect Donald Trump. The S&P 500 was flat at 2,268, hovering near its all-time closing high set last week. The Nasdaq Composite edged further into record territory, trading a points higher at 5,553. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 23 points or 0.1%, to 19,876.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.