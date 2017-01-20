U.S. stocks maintained modest gains shortly after President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural speech, reiterating his campaign slogan to “Make America Great Again”. The S&P 500 was up 6 points, or 0.3%, at 2,270. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 16 points, or 0.3% to 5,556. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 67 points or 0.4%, to 19,798. The U.S. dollar briefly weakened but was unchanged after the speech. The ICE dollar index was at 101.00

