U.S. Stocks Open Higher On First Trading Day Of 2017

U.S. stocks opened with gains on Tuesday, as renewed postelection optimism sent bond yields, dollar and oil prices sharply higher. The main indexes traded no far from record levels set in December, with the Dow attempting to breach the psychologically important 20,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 144 points or 0.7%, to 19,900. The S&P 500 added 14 points, or 0.6%, to 2,252. The Nasdaq Composite began the session up 39 points, or 0.7%, at 5,422.

