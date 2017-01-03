47 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
U.S. Stocks Open Higher On First Trading Day Of 2017

U.S. Stocks Open Higher On First Trading Day Of 2017

By Anora Mahmudova -
40

U.S. stocks opened with gains on Tuesday, as renewed postelection optimism sent bond yields, dollar and oil prices sharply higher. The main indexes traded no far from record levels set in December, with the Dow attempting to breach the psychologically important 20,000 level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 144 points or 0.7%, to 19,900. The S&P 500 added 14 points, or 0.6%, to 2,252. The Nasdaq Composite began the session up 39 points, or 0.7%, at 5,422.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB