U.S. Stocks Open Lower, Goldman Sachs Weighs After Results

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with financials leading the decline after Goldman Sachs reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95 points, or 0.5%, to 20,545. The S&P 500 slid 7 points to 2,342, a drop of 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 20 points, or 0.3%, to 5,837. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lost 3% and was the biggest drag on the Dow. The company’s results overshadowed forecast-topping results from fellow financial Bank of America , shares of which rose 1.4%. Among other results, Johnson & Johnson fell 2% after reporting a drop in revenue. Investors also continued to watch political issues abroad, with the coming election in France and tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. In the latest economic data, housing starts fell 6.8% in March. Industrial output rose 0.5% in the month.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.