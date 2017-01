U.S. stock benchmarks saw early gains turn into modest losses Wednesday as President-elect Donald Trump’s highly anticipated news conference got under way. Health-care stocks were among the worst hit, falling 1.3%, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF down 3%. The S&P 500 slipped 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,264. The Nasdaq Composite declined 18 points, or 0.3% to 5,533. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared gains to be flat at 19,853.

