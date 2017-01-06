U.S. Stocks Waver Between Modest Gains And Losses After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks wavered between modest gains and losses after Friday’s open following an upbeat report on U.S. jobs growth in December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 19,903. The S&P 500 index shed two points, or 0.1%, to 2,268. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose four points, or 0.1%, to 5,491. Shares of Amgen Inc. jumped at the open after a federal judge ruled that two of the firm’s rivals must pull a competing cholesterol drug off the market. Shares of Ruby Tuesday Inc. plunged after the restaurant chain reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.