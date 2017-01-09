U2 To Perform At Lincoln Financial Field

Live Nation today announced that U2 will return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe (complete Itinerary follows).

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour will appear in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on June 18. Tickets on sale Tuesday, January 17 at 10 am.

Released to universal acclaim on March 9th 1987 and featuring hit singles “With Or Without You”,“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name”, The Joshua Tree was U2’s first #1 album in the U.S., topping the charts globally including the U.K. and Ireland, selling in excess of 25 million albums worldwide, and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr “… from heroes to superstars” (Rolling Stone). Time Magazine put U2 on its cover in April 1987, proclaiming them “Rock’s Hottest Ticket” in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand – setting them on course to become one of the greatest live acts in the world today. The 12 months that followed saw the band create now-iconic moments: the traffic-stopping Grammy Award-winning music video on the roof of a Los Angeles liquor store, winning a BRIT Award and two Grammys – including Album of the Year – their first of 22 received to date, distinguishing U2 as the most awarded rock band in Grammy history.

U2’s fifth studio album The Joshua Tree was produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, and featured iconic artwork which cemented the career of photographer and director Anton Corbijn. Recording took place in Dublin at Windmill Lane Studios and Danesmoate, the house which subsequently became bassist Adam Clayton’s home.

Following the groundbreaking iNNOCENCE eXPERIENCE Tour’s arena shows in 2015, U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will see the band return to the stadium stage for the first time since 2009-2011’s record-shattering U2 360° Tour, the most successful tour in history seen by over 7.3 million fans worldwide.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will kick off in Vancouver on May 12 for a run of dates across North America and Europe, and will include U2’s first ever U.S. festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer, as well as a hometown show in Dublin’s Croke Park on July 22.

Tickets for the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 in Philadelphia go on sale Tuesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. As usual, there is an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com from Wednesday, January 11 through Friday, January 13. Tickets will be general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring. UPS is the Official Logistics Provider of the tour.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com and www.livenation.com.