BALTIMORE — Ubaldo Jimenez will move back to the Orioles’ rotation and start on Sunday, with Alec Asher going to the bullpen in hopes of helping to solidify an inconsistent relief crew.
“Ash did a good job there, presented himself well as a starter sometimes,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Asher, who pitched to a 6.98 ERA in six starts this year. “I think it’s as much Ubaldo pitches and needs 3 or 4 days off. It put us in a tough spot in the ‘pen. Plus, he’s shown a history of responding well after a little time down there. It’s as much for the bullpen as it is for Ubaldo.”
With starting pitchers — outside of Dylan Bundy — who have struggled to consistently go deep into games, the O’s have been forced to make moves daily, and sometimes more than one to keep the relief group from being overworked. Putting Asher, who pitched to a 1.62 ERA in nine relief outings (16 2/3 innings), back into the bullpen should provide a more consistent long relief option.
Asher strikes out Cabrera
BAL@CWS: Asher fans Cabrera in the 1st inning
Alec Asher strikes out Melky Cabrera looking in the bottom of the 1st inning
Jimenez has made eight starts for the Orioles this season, going 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA, with one quality start. He has pitched in 13 career games as a reliever, posting a 5.94 ERA. He’ll face the Cardinals in Sunday’s series finale.
“Ubaldo has responded well to some time in the bullpen; see if that happens again,” Showalter said. “[I] really want to try to see if we can solidify the bullpen a little bit in terms of some movement there.”
Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.