The Blue Jays’ first eight batters of the game were retired in order until Ryan Goins doubled into the gap in left-center. Goins was stranded at second base. This was the third time in the last 19 games that an Orioles starter had gone at least six innings, and Jimenez has two of those three on his record.

Left-hander J.A. Happ was the hard-luck loser despite another solid outing. Happ allowed two runs on eight hits, a pair of walks and two strikeouts before he was removed with two out in the seventh inning. It marked the fifth time in six starts since returning from the disabled list that Happ allowed three runs or fewer, but he’s 2-2 in those outings because of a lack of run support.

Adding on: Jimenez cruised through five innings, and in the sixth, the O’s gave him a little extra breathing room. Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones opened with singles and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases with one out. Caleb Joseph, who was a late addition to the lineup after Welington Castillo was scratched with a sprained left knee, delivered an RBI single to right field. That put the Orioles up 2-0.

The lefty specialist: Joey Rickard made the most of his opportunity atop the Orioles’ lineup. With the lefty Happ on the mound, Rickard got the start in left field over Seth Smith and made his presence felt in the third inning. Ruben Tejada led off the frame with a single and then advanced to third when Rickard hit a double to left. The first run of the game then came around to score two batters later when Schoop hit a sacrifice fly to left.

The Blue Jays have scored an American League-worst 92 runs in June, dropping to 13-21 against the AL East this season after going 40-36 vs. the division last season. The Blue Jays have not had a losing record in the division since 2013, when they went 30-46.

Orioles: Right-hander Chris Tillman will start the series opener against the Rays at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday at Camden Yards. Tillman owns an 11.14 ERA this month, allowing 40 hits, 13 walks and seven home runs over 21 innings.

Blue Jays: Right-hander Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89 ERA) will take the mound when the Blue Jays open a three-game series vs. the Red Sox at 7:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Rogers Centre. Estrada allowed three runs over seven innings in his last outing vs. the Royals.

