Uber says South Africa must do more to stop taxi violence

Uber’s operation in South Africa says it is disappointed with authorities for what it calls a weak response to violence by metered taxi drivers who fear they are losing business to the ride-hailing app.

Uber also says in a statement Tuesday that the transport department focuses on alleged retaliation by its drivers even though “there is little proof that these are e-hailing operators.”

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa on Monday referred to violence between metered taxi drivers and Uber-affiliated drivers, saying it threatens South Africa’s tourism industry.