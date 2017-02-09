UC-Davis takes down Cal-St. Fullerton 74-65 with 27 FTs

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) Brynton Lemar scored 29 points on 13-for-16 shooting from the free throw line and UC-Davis steadily controlled Cal-State Fullerton in a 74-65 win on Wednesday night.

UC-Davis (15-9, 7-2) moved a half-game ahead of idle UC-Irvine (14-12, 7-3) atop the Big West standings.

Lemar’s 3 with 3:42 before halftime gave the Aggies a 26-25 lead they’d never give up. The Aggies led 33-31 at halftime and extended the lead to 55-44 on J.T. Adenrele’s dunk with 8:18 to play.

Kyle Allman’s 3 with 1:18 remaining narrowed Cal-State Fullerton’s deficit to 66-60 but the Titans couldn’t get closer.

The Aggies shot 27 for 36 from the free throw line, a result of 25 fouls committed by Cal-State Fullerton (10-12, 4-5). Siler Schneider scored 17 points for UC-Davis, and he was 8 for 12 from the free throw line.

Tre’ Coggins led the Titans, who were outscored by 25 at the line, with 16 points and Jackson Rowe scored 11.

