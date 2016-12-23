EL PASO, Texas (AP) Jaron Martin scored 22 points, 17 in the second half, to lead UC Irvine over UTEP 62-57 in the consolation game of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Thursday.

Martin was 7-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 10 from the arc. He made four 3-pointers early in the second half with the fourth giving the Anteaters a six-point lead with 15:36 remaining, and UC Irvine stayed in front thereafter.

Ioannis Dimakopoulos added 12 points and tied his career high with 11 rebounds while Evan Leonard made all eight of his free throws for a career-high 11 points for the Anteaters (6-9), who ended a four-game losing streak.

Omega Harris led the Miners (2-9) with 19 points and Dominic Artis added 14.

The Anteaters won the battle of the boards 43-24, including 12 on the offensive end.