UC Irvine rolls past UC Santa Barbara 64-47

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) Ioannis Dimakopoulos scored 15 points and UC Irvine snapped a three-game slide, rolling past UC Santa Barbara 64-47 on Wednesday night.

Dimakopoulos was 6 of 7 from the floor for the Anteaters (14-12, 7-3 Big West). Luke Nelson added 11 points and Jonathan Galloway netted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The team averaged 41.7 percent shooting from the floor – compared to 34.5 percent for UCSB – and had a 46-30 rebounding edge over the Gauchos (3-19, 1-9).

UC Irvine led early and never trailed on its way to a 27-18 advantage at the break.

Nelson drained a 3-pointer midway through the second half, Galloway followed with a three-point play and Dimakopoulos and Tommy Rutherford each hit a layup to stretch the Anteaters’ lead to 48-31 with 9:03 to go. They cruised from there.

Alex Hart scored 16 points for the Gauchos who are on a seven-game skid.

