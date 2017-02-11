UCLA Basketball: Bruins Seeded 4th in the East in First NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview

The first NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview has been released and the UCLA Basketball team is projected to be a #4 seed in the Big Dance.

The NCAA is doing something different this year to drum up some attention to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament as they are releasing a bracket preview before the start of Selection Sunday.

Your UCLA Basketball team comes in at #4 in the East Region in this first preview.

Similar to what the College Football Playoffs rankings did for college football, these previews will take a gradual look at what we could see at the start of the NCAA Tournament.

More from Go Joe Bruin

The NCAA usually does not reach the peak of their attention until right before the end of true regular season, so to add some drama into the mix, the NCAA is giving fans a look at what might happen in the big dance.

For the UCLA Basketball team, they appear to be heading East as a #4 seed.

The Bruins came in as the overall #15 team in the bracket, a difference from their AP ranking of #10. If UCLA beats Oregon State tomorrow after their comeback win over #5 Oregon (who is the overall #8 team), then the Bruins should move up in the AP Top 25.

These preview seedings are interesting for the Bruins, seeing as they did just beat Oregon, as it seems as they should be seeded higher, but at the same time, it is only a preview.

UCLA still has six games left and being two games behind Pac-12 leading Arizona (the overall #9 seed), they need to focus on winning the conference.

Take a look at the breakdown below to see who the Bruins might face as well as what we could see in the Sweet 16:

Rounding out the Top 16 Overall Seeds as of today! #BracketPreview 13. Butler

14. West Virginia

15. UCLA

16. Duke pic.twitter.com/e0LdaSFKsN — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 11, 2017

THE EAST REGION If #MarchMadness started today, the top 4 seeds in the East would be… #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/vuHAiDh29m — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 11, 2017

The full #BracketPreview! Is it a glimpse at this year’s Sweet 16?? pic.twitter.com/TElTZy98WG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 11, 2017

Though it is a bit of a surprise, it is not set in stone Bruins fans. UCLA can still get a higher seeding if they finish the regular season strong. Go Bruins!

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!