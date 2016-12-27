UCLA Basketball Commit LaMelo Ball Is On The Rise

UCLA Basketball 2019 commit LaMelo Ball leads a list of 10 players by Rivals who are on the rise midway through the 2016-17 season.

The UCLA Basketball team knew they were getting some good players out of the Ball Family, but it was not clear how good they would be when they committed.

This season, we are seeing what the oldest can do as Bruin freshman point guard Lonzo Ball has helped lead UCLA to a 13-0 start with a #2 ranking in the AP Poll. With championship aspirations, it is possible the Bruins can bring home some hardware at the end of the season.

And though the Bruins might be without him next year, his younger brother LiAngelo Ball is quickly making a name for himself. A few weeks ago, just after UCLA defeated Kentucky, LiAngelo scored 72 points in one game.

But that is not all. Current high school sophomore LaMelo Ball is also garnering attention.

Rivals basketball recruiting has LaMelo as one of ten players from the 2019 class whose stock is soaring and that should give Bruin fans something to be excited about.

According to Rivals, “Ball has continued to lead Chino Hills to one win after another. His shot selection is frustrating and he has a knack for making the simple play hard, but he is a legitimate talent with high-level vision and he’s fun to watch.”

Just like his brothers, LaMelo is turning into quite a scorer, especially from the outside. Just look at what he did in a recent game…

Yupp this happened today… LaMelo Ball Pointed at Half-court then Pulled up form it lol | Full highlights: https://t.co/VzhEuZlUsB pic.twitter.com/mLWFmbeLxs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2016

He called his shot, made it and walked away. That is confidence and he is bringing that to Westwood. If he can do that as a high school sophomore, just imagine what he will be like when he steps foot on campus in three years. Go Bruins!

