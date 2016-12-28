UCLA Basketball: Oregon, Arizona and USC are the Biggest Threats in the Pac-12

The UCLA Basketball team begins Pac-12 play today and if they hope to win the conference, they will have to go through Oregon, Arizona and USC.

It goes without saying that the UCLA Basketball team needs to continue to win if they want to capture another Pac-12 Championship. That will be quite a task, especially with three programs looking to do the same.

The way UCLA is playing, they can no doubt beat the majority of teams in the conference, but Oregon, Arizona and USC will be the biggest threats to the Bruins’ Pac-12 Championship aspirations.

Last season, the Bruins went 1-6 against these three teams, something they plan to change this year, but it will not be easy.

More from Go Joe Bruin

Seeing as these games are rivalry games (even Oregon, to an extent), there will be more emotion in these contests. But also add in the fact that UCLA is so far undefeated, these three teams will do everything they can to give the Bruins a loss.

UCLA starts things off in Eugene tonight and Oregon will not only try to keep the Pac-12 title, they are going to try and give the Bruins their first loss of the season.

When the Bruins play Arizona, it will be a battle and after the teams split their series last season, expect another series where both teams come out swinging.

The interesting match up this year will be against USC. Last season, the Trojans beat UCLA three times.

The Trojans are currently one of six teams that are undefeated coming out of their non-conference schedule and are not slowing down. Though they are without Bennie Boatwright, USC is having their second consecutive season of success under Andy Enfield. So just imagine what kind of games will be produced at the Galen Center and Pauley Pavilion.

So not only will this be a tough conference to navigate through, it should be a highly entertaining one.

This article originally appeared on