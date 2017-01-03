UCLA Basketball: Prince Ali to Possibly Redshirt This Season

With Prince Ali being out since July due to a torn meniscus, UCLA Basketball Head Coach Steve Alford talks about the possibility of the sophomore guard redshirting this season.

Bruin Head Coach Steve Alford talked to the media today in a preview of UCLA Basketball‘s upcoming game against Cal, but dropped some information on the future of Prince Ali.

Ali had torn the meniscus in his left knee back in July and has not played a single game for the Bruins this season. Alford says there will be an announcement very soon and that the decision will come down to what Ali believes is best for him.

So far, Ali has missed 15 games, but has returned to practice. Though Ali could be available to play, the fact that he has missed all of the non-conference season and two Pac-12 games will only give him just over half of the remaining regular season to play, as well as any post-season games.

Still, Alford emphasized the fact that it is Ali’s decision, which he is currently weighing.

The only problem that might occur is if there is a severe enough injury to one of UCLA’s four other scholarship guards, Aaron Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford or Isaac Hamilton. If Alford did need to use Ali in this case, he would leave it to Ali to make the decision to play.

You can hear Alford talk about Ali at the 6:55 mark in video above, which comes courtesy of Bruin Report Online.

