Defensive recruiting for the UCLA Football team just got turned up a notch as 5-star defensive back Darnay Holmes has committed to the Bruins.

UCLA Football Defensive Coordinator Tom Bradley must have a huge smile on his face as he just landed another top recruit for the 2017 recruiting class.

Darnay Holmes (Calabasas HS/Calabasas, CA), the #1 cornerback in the nation, just gave his pledge to the Bruins with a very Hollywood-esque revelation.

This comes on the heels of the Bruins landing 4-star recruits LB Rahyme Johnson and DT Martin Andrus.

Holmes is the second 5-star recruit the Bruins have received a commitment from after DE Jaelan Phillips. As for the defensive side of recruiting for UCLA, along with their two 5-star commits, they have four 4-stars and one 3-star players coming to Westwood in 2017.

Holmes is an incredible athlete that played on both sides of the ball in high school. Not only is he the nation’s top CB, but is also a standout wide receiver. That means he has incredible hands which will help him to deflect or pull in balls thrown his way on defense.

But wait, there is more!

Holmes is very athletic and has excellent control of his body which helps him move around his opposition, or toward it. On top of that, he is a fantastic tackler and can lay the boom as good as anyone.

Thank you to my family who helped me with everything & shaped the man I am today! @prowaytrainingpic.twitter.com/7R9m7RQlII — Darnay Holmes (@ProwayDarnay) January 7, 2017

Holmes will be a fantastic addition to an already impressive defensive backfield. One thing UCLA Football Head Coach jim Mora has hung his hat on is how good his defense has been. That looks to continue into the next few seasons with the recent defensive commitments.

Welcome to Westwood, Darnay!

