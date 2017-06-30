UCLA’s apparel future is locked up … and then some.

The record-breaking, 15-year partnership between UCLA and Under Armour officially commences on July 1.

Under Armour will exclusively design and supply the footwear, apparel and equipment for training and game-day uniforms for UCLA’s men’s and women’s varsity athletic teams. The long-term agreement between the university and brand, which was originally announced in May 2016, is the largest apparel deal in the history of the NCAA.

“We are excited to officially embark upon this journey with Under Armour and to introduce a cohesive new branding initiative that will unite not only our teams, but also the entire UCLA family,” said UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero in a release on Friday. “As we look toward the future, Under Armour’s philosophy of innovation, its cutting-edge technology and its commitment to storytelling make it the perfect partner for UCLA. Together, we will go beyond great.”

“We are honored and excited to officially welcome UCLA into the Under Armour family,” said Ryan Kuehl, Senior Vice President, Global Sports Marketing, Under Armour. “UCLA’s storied athletic success and commitment to innovation will be amplified through our collaborative partnership over the next 15 years as we unite the athletic department, campus community and Bruins fans in California and all over the world.”

Fans will get their first look at the new football uniforms at the UCLA Football Bruin Viewin’ exclusive event for season ticket holders at the Rose Bowl on July 15.