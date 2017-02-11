UF 208: Jacare Souza submits Tim Boetsch early in first round

Here is how the UFC 208 middleweight fight between Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Tim Boetsch played out

On Saturday, February 11, the surging Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza looked to keep his hot streak going against Tim Boetsch on the main card of UFC 208 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Souza, a former Strikeforec champion, had not fought since May of last year. He was booked to fight Luke Rockhold in Melbourne for a possible title contender spot, but the fight was canceled after Rockhold was forced to pull out due to injury. Souza chose not to accept a new opponent at the time and hoped for a title shot. But after middleweight champion Michael Bisping revealed he was not looking to fight until the spring of 2017, the Brazilian chose to stay active.

His opponent, Boetsch, entered the contest looking to improve on his two-fight streak. In his most recent outing, ‘The Barbarian’ decimated Rafael Natal with a first round knockout at UFC 205 in November.

Here is how the fight unfolded, round-by-round, including FanSided’s scoring of the fight.

Round 1: With the crowd on his side, Souza took the center of the Octagon and looked to close the distance immediately. After starting with an overhand right, Boetsch danced away before defending the takedown from Souza. Pressing his opponent towards the fence, Souza broke free and planted a hard right hook to the temple of Boetsch.

After evading a straight right, Boetsch momentarily rocked Souza with a combo but found himself dragged down to the canvas. Working from the top, Souza made his way to side control before securing full mount. Posturing up, Souza looked to unload with ground and pound before threatening with a deep Kimura. With his arm being wrenched from his socket, Boetsch was forced to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ronaldo Souza def. Tim Boetsch via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 3:41

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

UFC 208 | MIDDLEWEIGHT | Match Result Boetsch vs. Souza

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on