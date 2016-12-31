UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey full fight video highlights

Watch full video highlights from the UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in Las Vegas

Amanda Nunes (14-4) made history as she decimated former champion Ronda Rousey (12-2) just 48-seconds into their main event title fight at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

[embedded content]

Throughout the fight, for as long as it lasted, the Brazilian seemed to have her way with Rousey as she stalked her into the fence, planting power shots at will.

Try as she might, Rousey simply could not escape the onslaught as Nunes continued unload on her, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

This marked Nunes 10th career knockout victory, and fourth under the UFC banner. For Rousey, this was her second career setback following her violent headkick knockout to Holly Holm in November 2015.

Check out the video highlights above, courtesy of UFC on FOX.

Full results from the entire card can be found below

Main Card | Pay-Per-View

Preliminary Card | FOX Sports 1

Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:34

Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:30

Preliminary Card | UFC Fight Pass

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared No Contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 3:33

