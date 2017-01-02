It’s official: the Ronda Rousey era is over. If the question is why, the answer is simple: women’s MMA has passed Rousey by.

Friday night’s UFC 207 was a sobering wake-up call for Ronda Rousey. With a full weekend to digest her failed comeback against Amanda Nunes, the outcome still hasn’t fully sunk in. The Rousey era is over. The division has passed her by.

The question then becomes, why?

First, let’s ensure to separate fact from fiction. The fact is that Ronda Rousey was a dominant champion from the moment she defeated Miesha Tate for the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight championship in 2012. She revolutionized the women’s side of the sport, building on what Gina Carano had started. She achieved cross-over success, something only a few mixed martial artists have ever managed.

All that is part of MMA history. When at her peak, she was an unstoppable arm-snapping machine. Only Tate, the second most successful bantamweight of the Rousey era, managed to take her past the first round. However the outcome of that fight, at UFC 168, was the same. Rousey won by submission (armbar). Just like she always did. Rinse, repeat.

Yet as the years went on, Rousey never seemed to develop any new tricks. Oh, fans were told she did when she defeated Sara McMann with a knee to the body, but let’s be honest. McMann herself is a wrestler, and that was nearly three years ago. It was her eighth fight as a pro, and her own striking, like Rousey’s, had yet to be refined.

The difference is, in 2017, McMann’s striking has improved. Rousey’s has not. Her footwork and head movement remain suspect. Her form, awkward. In a fistfight, Rousey’s best weapon remains her judo.

It’s easy to point fingers. It’s easy to blame coaching — and there should be some blame lobbed in that direction. Yet there’s more to it than that. For years, Rousey was able to get by with her existing skill set. It brought her 12 straight wins, all finishes, and titles in two major promotions.

What happened? Women’s MMA evolved. Rousey did not.

Holly Holm, it was argued, was just a bad match-up for Rousey when they met at UFC 193. Of course, that was it. She was too big, too strong, too good of a boxer. Maybe Rousey bought into that argument leading into UFC 207. If she did, it was a fatal mistake, because Holm herself has since been proven to be just as beatable as Rousey.

No, Rousey fell victim to her own lack of progress. Despite her team ensuring that her striking was lauded, she simply hadn’t progressed as a fighter over the last few years. She got by, for a time, just as single discipline fighters on the men’s side of the sport were able to get by for years. Only now, more and more fighters in the women’s ranks are like Nunes: dangerous on the ground, dangerous on the feet, able to stuff takedowns.

Rousey plateaued. Meanwhile, the rest of the division continued to develop. All things considered, that’s not even the worst part. Above all else, the biggest issue is that Ronda Rousey didn’t recognize that she wasn’t progressing the way a top-tier athlete should be.

In a statement, Rousey says she’s taking a break to reflect. You can’t blame her; it was a crushing defeat. Possibly more so because Rousey really did seem focused and in the best shape of her career. Adding insult to injury, more than even in the Holm loss, her detractors have come out of the woodwork. The attacks on her — insisting that she deserved to lose — have been personal and at times embarrassing. It seems the preferential treatment she received leading up to UFC 207, including having her media obligations waived, struck a sour note with many.

Still, if Rousey decides to retire, there’s no doubt her legacy will remain intact. There’s no arguing that women’s MMA owes her a huge debt.

Now, should she decide to return? Well, that reflection needs to lead not to a self-imposed exile, but to going back to the basics, and more importantly, rebuilding. Starting from the ground up.

Otherwise, she’ll remain left behind, watching helplessly as the rest of the division continues to develop. Absolutely not a position for one of the greatest female fighters in the history of the sport to be in.

