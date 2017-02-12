UFC 208: Anderson Silva wins controversial decision over Derek Brunson

UFC legend Anderson Silva returns to the octagon to face Derek Brunson.

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (33-8, 1 no-contest) returned to the octagon at UFC 208 to face Derek Brunson (16-4). Silva entered the Octagon looking to end his losing streak, while Brunson aimed to capture the biggest victory of his career.

Silva is arguably the greatest mixed-martial artist in history but has not won a fight since defeating Stephan Bonner in October 2012. He defeated Nick Diaz in 2015, but the win was overturned to a no contest because of a positive drug test.

At 41 years old, Silva is nearing the end of his career, but with a win over Brunson, Silva could angle for a fight against the winner of the Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi fight at UFC 210.

Round 1:

The Brooklyn crowd was firmly behind Silva as Bruce Buffer. introduced him. Silva received the loudest cheer of any fighter tonight.

Round 1 gets off to a very slow start. Both southpaw fighters took their time to feel each other out. After 35 seconds, Brunson missed a kick and had another kick blocked. Silva landed a counter right hook and landed a second counter immediately afterwards.

After being very patient, Silva began to put the pressure on Brunson. Brunson attempted a take down but Silva is able to get against the cage. Silva landed a left hand counter, but Brunson landed a right hand. Brunson landed another right hand before landing a combination as the two clinch.

Brunson landed a leg kick. Silva landed a kick to the body. Brunson landed an upper cut combo. Silva went for a flying knee but missed and fell down. Brunson gained top position but is unable to capitalize when the round ended.

The first round was very tight. Silva controlled the first half, but Brunson controlled the second. If the fight goes the distance, Round 1 could be the deciding round. This round could go either way on the judges’ scorecard.

FanSided scores it: 10-9 Brunson

Round 2:

Brunson started the second round with a take down attempt, but Silva used the sprawl to block it. Silva missed a knee and Brunson responded with a left hand. Silva landed a spinning back fist but Brunson lands a take down. Silva easily regained his footing following the take down. In a clinch, Silva landed an elbow, but Brunson responded with a left hand.

Brunson attempted another take down, but is blocked by another Silva sprawl. Silva landed a left leg kick and a body kick. Both commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier believe that Brunson won the first two rounds.

FanSided scores it: 10-9 Brunson, 20-18 Brunson

Round 3:

Greg Jackson is very angry that Brunson is giving Silva such respect and tells Brunson as much, adding that he hits harder than Silva. Both Rogan and Cormier question if this is good advice to give Brunson.

Brunson attempted another take down, but again is blocked by Silva with a wizard and a beautiful sprawl. Silva landed a body kick and a jab. But Brunson responded with a knee and a left hand. For the second time in the fight, Brunson landed multiple upper cuts while in the clinch with Silva, but it does not hinder Silva. But Brunson did land four clean punches.

Brunson landed two left hands and Silva responded with a wheel kick. Brunson attempted another take down. After a struggle, Brunson changed his angle and took Silva down for the second time. Silva landed a good elbow while on the bottom. Silva does a good job to prevent Brunson from landing many powerful strikes while on top. Silva finishes the round by landing another good elbow from the bottom.

After the fight, both fighters sat in the middle of the octagon, talking and hugging it out.

FanSided scores it: 10-9 Brunson, 30-27 Brunson

Official Decision: Anderson Silva defeats Derek Brunson – unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Quotes:

After the fight, Silva gave a passionate speech about his career, the fans and why he continues to fight. “I’m too old for fight, I know… fight is my life” said Silva.

Derek Brunson took to Facebook to announce his displeasure with the judge’s decision.

Here is the controversial official scorecard from the New York state judges.

Many media members tweeted their scorecards. The majority of people had Brunson winning.

Media scores have been posted for Silva/Brunson: https://t.co/b2mq4FJTpj — MMADecisions.com (@MMADecisions) February 12, 2017

