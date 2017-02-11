UFC 208: Dustin Poirier earns grueling decision over Jim Miller

Here is how the UFC 208 lightweight fight between Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier played out

On Saturday, February 11, Jim Miller and Dustin Poirier kicked off the sacked UFC 208 main card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Miller, one of the longest tenured lightweights on the UFC roster, entered this contest looking to improve on his three-fight streak. In his most recent outings, the New Jersey native earned a decision over former welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves at UFC 205. Prior to this he earned wins over fellow UFC veterans Diego Sanchez and Joe Lauzon.

Poirier, who made the jump up to lightweight in 2015, was looking to get back into the win column after being knocked out by Michael Johnson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 94 in September. This setback snapped his four-fight win streak, which included devastating knockouts over Bobby Green and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Here is how the fight unfolded, round-by-round, including FanSided’s scoring of the fight.

Round 1: Taking the center of the Octagon, the two southpaws immediately looked to start trading shots. Circling to the outside, Poirier ate a hard body shot followed by a quick from Miller before dancing away. Sticking to the center, Poirier pumped a double jab at his opponent but could only connect with air.

After treating with a headlock, Miller attempted a takedown but Poirier pushed him off and shoved him into the fence. After breaking free, Poirier unloaded a quick combo, sending Miller backwards. With his timing down, Poirier continued to pop in a straight left while evading all of Miller’s takedown attempts.

While Miller was able to find success with a right counter, Poirier continued to push the pace, snatching Miller’s leg out of the air and sending him down to the canvas. But almost immediately, Miller leapt back to his feet, dragged Poirier down and secured back control. While he threatened with a rear naked choke, Miller couldn’t hold Poirier down as both men made their way back to their feet and closed out the opening frame with a hurricane of strikes.

FanSided scores it 10-9 Poirier

Round 2: Picking up right where they left off, Miller looked to press the attack but Poirier evaded. After being momentarily staggered from a leg kick, Poirier landed a leg kick of his own. After several more straight lefts, Poirier sensed blood and swarmed in.

Attempting to escape more damage, Miller shot in for a takedown but Poirier defended and unloaded another combo to MIller’s damaged right eye. Stalking his opponent down, Poirier hit Miller with everything he had but could not drop his opponent.

You knew these warriors were going to put on a show! #UFC208 pic.twitter.com/NQP0aM7UL8 — #UFC208 (@ufc) February 12, 2017

After surviving the onslaught, Miller looked to close the gap but Poirier pushed him back into the cage with strikes. After shooting in for another takedown, Miller found himself the receiving end of some vicious standing elbows. After reversing position, Poirier dragged Miller back down with 60 seconds left in the round before standing back and up and motioning for him to rise. Poirier closed out the round with a pair of knees to the midsection.

FanSided scores it 10-9 Poirier

Round 3: With one round to go, Poirier took a deep breath and met Miller back into the center of the Octagon. After eating another leg kick, Poirier was dropped by another. With his opponent visibly limping, Miller plastered a barrage of kicks to Poirier’s swollen leg. Sensing danger, Poirier secured the takedown but found himself stuck in Miller’s rubber guard.

After popping free, Poirier held on for dear life as Miller attacked his neck with a guillotine. After escaping yet another submission attempt, Poirier was pushed away and shoved back into the fence. After eating knee to the leg, Poirier winced in pain as he dragged Miller back down. While he treated with a kimura off his back, Miller could no finish off the submission as the round and fight came to an end.

FanSided scores it 10-9 Miller

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Dustin Poirier def. Jim Miller via majority decision (28-28, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 208 | LIGHTWEIGHT | Match Result Miller vs. Poirier

