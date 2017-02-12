UFC 208: Germaine de Randamie earns gold with decision over Holly Holm

Here is how the UFC 208 featherweight title fight between Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie played out

On Saturday, February 21, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm moved up in weight to challenge fellow striker Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

Holm , also a former boxing world champion who amassed a record of 33-2-3 while holding both the IBA and WBF world titles, was looking to right the ship after suffering the first back-to-back losses of her fighting career. The Albuquerque native was initially rocketed into superstardom when she dethroned Ronda Rousey with a violent head kick at UFC 193.

De Randamie, a multiple time Dutch kickboxing champion, first made an impact on the sports world by going 46-0 with 30 knockouts in her pro Muay Thai career. Sher entered her title fight against Holm with back-to-back TKO wins over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose.

Here is how the fight unfolded, round-by-round, including FanSided’s scoring of the fight.

Round 1: With a tap of their gloves, both women met i the center of the Octagon. Sticking to the outside, Holm danced away as De Randamie stalked her from the center. After planting a right kick to the body, De Randamie continued to evade the flurries from Holm. In a contrast of styles, De Randamie waited patiently for an opening as Holm continued to stay active with quick, lunging hand combos. With her strategy working to perfection, De Randamie exploded with a piston of a right hand square on the jaw of Holm. Ducking under a punch, Holm attempted to clinch up but De Randamie countered with a hip toss. Defending the attack, Holm scrambled back to her feet and pressed the action into the cage where they would remain until the end of the round. FanSided scores it 10-9 De Randamie

Round 2: With one round under their belt, both women picked up right where they left off. De Randamie, sticking to the outside, continued to bide her time as Holm swarmed in with combos. Evading damage, De Randamie once again planted a straight right to Holm’s chin but was met with a crisp one-two combo between her eyes.

Looking to close the gap, Holm clinched up and pressed De Randamie into the cage. With little action taking place inside the cage, the fans in attendance began to voice their displeasure. After reversing position, De Randamie looked to attack Holm’s body with kicks from within the clinch. Holm would respond by reversing the position once again and pushing De Randamie back into the cage. As the round was singled the end of the round , De Randamie planted a hard punch to the jaw of Holm after the bell, sending the crowd into a frenzy. FanSided scores it 10-9 De Randamie

Round 3: Apologizing for her late punch, De Randamie retook the center of the Octagon. Pushing her opponent back with side kicks to the body, Holm remained active as she danced away from De Randamie’s left hand. Evading a leg kick, De Randamie looked to plant another straight right but Holm ducked away. With both women picking up the pace, Holm swarmed in with her combos as De Randamie countered with a series of straight rights. Clinching back up, Holm looked to drag her opponent down to the canvas but De Randamie defended and reversed position. After an ill-timed spinning back elbow from her opponent, Holm rocked De Randamie with a pair of head kicks. Surviving the onslaught, De Randamie swarmed in with a combo, planting yet another illegal blow after the bell. FanSided scores it 10-9 Holm

Round 4: With her timing down, Holm clinched up against the fence as he planted a series of short punches to the nose of De Randamie. After a questionable separation for the ref, both women continued to press the attack with their striking. Throwing in a desperation superman punch, Holm struggled to connect with anything but air. Evading damage, De Randamie stunned Holm with a strike right followed by a thunderous leg kick. Clinching back up, Holm yet again pressed De Randamie into the fence. After eating several hard knees from De Randamie, Holm broke free and circled away to close out the first championship round. FanSided scores it 10-9 De Randamie

Round 5: With only one round to go, Holm remained light on her toes but De Randamie seemed to have a counter for every one of her combos. Pushing Holm back with another straight right, De Randamie continued to stalk her opponent slowly across the cage. After connecting with a hard left hand, slicing open her opponent’s nose, Holm pushed De Randamie back into the fence. Holm continued to work her opponent’s head with standing elbows, before breaking free. With 90-seconds left, Holm yet again closed the distance and shoved De Randamie into the fence. As the round hit the 30-second mark, the boo birds came out in full force until both women broke apart as the fight came to an end. FanSided scores it 10-9 Holm

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

