UFC 208: Germaine De Randamie Looks to Shock Brooklyn

The future of the UFC featherweight division is uncertain, but Germaine de Randamie can earn the biggest bargaining chip with a win on Saturday.

Through no fault of her own, Germaine de Randamie was the primary reason why UFC 208 has been among the most criticized cards in recent memory. “The Iron Lady” is a talented kickboxer but with a record of 6-3, she is hardly the fighter one would point to as the future of the UFC’s newest division. When she meets Holly Holm in Brooklyn, de Randamie will get a chance to change her story by competing for the inaugural women’s featherweight championship.

The main criticism of de Randamie has been that she has yet to notch a signature victory over an elite opponent. The most high profile bout of her career is a first round loss to current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Currently on a two-fight win streak, de Randamie has made short work of dispatching unknown opponents Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose.

“The Iron Lady” displayed the vaunted power and skill on the feet that had many pegging her as a possible challenger to Cris Cyborg. However, her relative lack of experience on the big stage has many wondering if she has the skill set to defeat Holm in a five round contest.

Against “The Preacher’s Daughter,” de Randamie is facing one of the most elegant strikers in the female division. Holm’s ability to vary her punches and kicks from long range has given plenty of opponents problems, but the move to featherweight could be a vital equalizer.

The cut, or lack thereof, to featherweight factors to affect both women. At bantamweight, Holm’s long frame allows her to pepper opponents from the outside while de Randamie’s power is more explosive. Now a weight class higher, Holm will look to be a notch slower while de Randamie should remain powerful striker. “The Iron Lady” is aware that Holm is the one carrying the main event, but it is not lost on her that she may never get a better chance to win a UFC title.

If the pressure is on de Randamie on Saturday, it is because the shadow of Cris Cyborg looms over the division. The Brazilian champion is the toughest challenge in female mixed martial arts and there is no question she is the best fighter in the division. The winner on Saturday may earn the hardware, but Cyborg and other women are all awaiting the call to enter the Octagon for their opportunity.

De Randamie is 1-1 as a featherweight but going forward there is serious question, as with Holm, if she can compete with the bigger athletes at 145. Cris Cyborg aside, fighters like Megan Anderson and Julia Budd possess serious physical advantages over current bantamweights looking to move up. Similar to Donald Cerrone at welterweight, “The Iron Lady” is a talented fighter who looks to be faster at the higher weight class but the skills and strength of the featherweight elite may simply be too much to overcome.

There are plenty of questions to be answered after Saturday. Until then, Germaine de Randamie has a chance to be the center of the conversation with a win in front of the Brooklyn crowd. The most important thing to remember is that she has a better chance than most to get the job done. If she does, she lines up a fight that could change the entire scope of women’s MMA.

