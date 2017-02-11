UFC 208: Glover Teixeira defeats Jared Cannonier

Light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jared Cannonier met inside the octagon at UFC 208. Here is how it played out.

UFC 208 represented a major opportunity for Jared Cannonier to create a name for himself with an upset win against Glover Teixeira. Teixeira was returning to the octagon for the first time since suffering a massive knockout in August 2016.

The last time Teixeira was in the octagon, he was there for all of 13 seconds. If you went to the bathroom, you likely missed Anthony Johnson’s one-punch knockout of Teixeira. Despite the loss, Teixeira was still the third-ranked fighter in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings. In his career, Teixeira is 25-5, with 15 knockout and seven submission finishes. A win over Cannonier could have set up a potential fight with the second-ranked Alexander Gustafsson, when he returns from injury.

Cannonier had a 9-1 career record with four knockout and three submission finishes. Inside of the UFC, Cannonier was 2-1. The “Killa Gorilla” was undefeated since moving to light heavyweight. The fight with Teixeira was a massive step up in competition for Cannonier. A win, would have instantly catapult him into the rankings.

Teixeira entered the octagon as a -235 favorite. A Cannonier win, paid +195 in Vegas.

Round One:

Both fighters touch gloves to start the round. Cannonier is moving well to avoid getting hit, but Teixeira continues to pressure forward. Teixeira lands his first take down of the fight and gains top position. Cannonier is in full guard and Teixeira lands a left and right elbow. As Cannonier shifts to half guard, Teixeira attempts a guillotine. Cannonier is able to escape by rolling out, but Teixeira lands a big combination to regain top position.

In the final minute of the round, Cannonier is able to get back to his feet. Immediately he lands a big knee and a right upper cut. The combination wobbles Teixeira, but the round ends before he is able to capitalize.

FanSided scores it: 10-9 Teixeira.

Round Two:

Cannonier starts the second round the way he ended the first round, by landing a jab. But Teixeira immediately goes for a single leg take down, taking Cannonier to the canvas. With Cannonier in full guard, Teixeira lands strikes.

With the two fighters battling for position, the referee makes the decision to stand both of the fighters up. The Brooklyn crowd was pleased with referee Kevin MacDonald’s decision. But Joe Rogan criticized the referee for his decision, saying “the referee got bored.”

Following the restart, Cannonier lands a big punch and the two begin exchanging punches in the stand up. Commentator Daniel Cormier criticizes Teixeira for poor head movement during the final minutes of the fight. Teixeira lands a left hand to Cannonier’s body to close out the second round.

FanSided scores it: 10-9 Teixeira, 20-18 Teixeira

Round Three:

Both fighters shake hands as the bell sounds to start the third and final round. Cannonier lands a right leg kick, but is again taken down with a single leg by Teixeira. Teixeira lands strikes from the top position. From the bottom, Cannonier lands an elbow that cuts Teixeira. Teixeira controlled the round on the ground as positions shifted from full mount to the back. As Cannonier gets to half guard, Teixeira landed a big elbow. Teixeira was on top for over three minutes in the third round.

FanSided scores it: 10-8 Teixeira, 30-26 Teixeira

Official Scorecard: Glover Teixeira defeats Jared Cannonier – Unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Quotes:

Despite being soundly beaten, Rogan believes that Cannonier “has potential but needs to work on his wrestling defense.”

Before the decision was announced, Teixeira began talking to Cormier from inside of the octagon. Teixeira commented how tough an opponent Cannonier was. In the post-fight interview with Rogan, Cannonier reiterated how tough Cannonier is and how he needs to continue to get better to fight Jon Jones, Anthony Johnson and Daniel Cormier.

