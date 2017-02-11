UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie live results and highlights tracker

All the results and highlights from UFC 208 in Brooklyn, featuring an featherweight title fight between Holm Holm vs Germaine de Randamie

On Saturday, February 21, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm moved up in weight to challenge fellow striker Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

Holm , also a former boxing world champion who amassed a record of 33-2-3 while holding both the IBA and WBF world titles, was looking to right the ship after suffering the first back-to-back losses of her fighting career. The Albuquerque native was initially rocketed into superstardom when she dethroned Ronda Rousey with a violent head kick at UFC 193.

De Randamie, a multiple time Dutch kickboxing champion, first made an impact on the sports world by going 46-0 with 30 knockouts in her pro Muay Thai career. Sher entered her title fight against Holm with back-to-back TKO wins over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose.

Also appearing on the main card is a middleweight fight between former champion and pound-for-pound best Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson.

UFC 208 Main Event | Pay-Per-View

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

UFC 208 | FEATHERWEIGHT De Randadamie vs. Holm

UFC 208 C0-Main Event | Pay-Per-View

Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

UFC 208 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Silva vs. Brunson

UFC 208 Main Card | Pay-Per-View

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

UFC 208 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Souza vs. Boetsch

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC 208 | LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT Texeira vs. Cannonier

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

UFC 208 | LIGHTWEIGHT Poirier vs. Miller

UFC 208 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1

Belal Muhammad vs. Randy Brown

| WELTERWEIGHT Muhammad vs. Brown

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

| FLYWEIGHT Reis vs. Sasaki

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

| LIGHTWEIGHT Lentz vs. Makhachev

UFC 208 Prelim Card | UFC FIGHT PASS

Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

| FEATHERWEIGHT Nover vs. Glenn

| WELTERWEIGHT Carnerio vs. LaFlare

