UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie Main Card Staff Picks

UFC 208 kicks off 2017’s pay-per-view slate with a brand new title, and Cage Pages has their picks ready.

UFC 208 has been panned by fans for its less-than-impressive main event battle for a meaningless title in an empty division. Importance aside, there are fun fights all over the card for fans to enjoy.

UFC Houston was a terrible card for the Cage Pages staff. Only one writer picked more than half of the six fights correctly with a 4-2 record. Following that with a 3-3 record were nine writers. Going 2-4 were five writers. Picking just one of six fights correctly were two writers. Lastly, two more writers achieved the rare 0-6 goose egg.

The five-fight main card in Brooklyn reads as follows:

#4 Holly Holm vs. #9 Germaine De Randamie – For Featherweight Title

#7 Anderson Silva vs. #7 Derek Brunson (Tied in Rankings)

#3 Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

#2 Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

#10 Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Check out our predictions below with the writers sorted by 2017 winning percentage. If you are on mobile, click here!

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Aside from the main event, our picks are very clear cut. All but one writer picked Jacare Souza in his questionable matchup against Tim Boetsch. Both Dustin Poirier and Glover Teixeira received 18 of 20 picks. 16 writers still believe in The Spider against Derek Brunson. Lastly, our staff was split right down the middle for the main event, with 10 writers picking Germaine De Randamie and Holly Holm each.

More from Cage Pages

This article originally appeared on