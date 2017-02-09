UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie preview and predictions

The UFC returns to New York City Saturday for UFC 208. Here’s a breakdown, including predictions, of the full card.

Saturday night, the UFC returns to pay-per-view at the Barclays Center with a massive night of fights. UFC 208, which is headlined by the first ever women’s featherweight championship bout, holds a bevy of names that should attract a lot of attention.

In the main event, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm looks to score the second UFC title in her career when she takes on muay Thai legend Germaine de Randamie. It should be a Fight of the Night contender in a bout that crowns the newest UFC champion in the company.

In the co-main event, living legend Anderson Silva returns to the Octagon looking for his first win in a while. He takes on Derek Brunson, an underrated, hungry fighter in the middleweight division looking to jump into title contention.

Also on the card are names such as Ronaldo Souza, Glover Teixeira and Jim Miller, among others. With names like that, this card should for sure be a high-level event. That said, let’s take a look at the card and make some predictions.

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

The main event will see the first ever female featherweight title fight, as former bantamweight champion Holly Holm looks to be the first female two-division champ in history against gritty contender Germaine de Randamie. I’ve wanted to see this matchup for Holm since she stepped into the UFC. It’s a matchup between boxing/traditional kickboxing (Holm) and muay Thai (de Randamie). On the feet, expect fireworks. Holm is quicker and stronger, while de Randamie has more techniques and fights with great composure. That said, de Randamie also has some wrestling in her back pocket. This is a lot closer of a fight than people are giving it credit for, and though I think Holm will be victorious, I would not be surprised one bit if de Randamie were to become the first ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

The legend makes his way to the New York stage, as Anderson Silva looks to get back into the win column against underrated athlete Derek Brunson. Silva has long been past his prime, but he still has the marketing value and name recognition to draw eyes and support from UFC fans. He’s gone winless in his last five fights, showing he’s sputtering to the finish line of his career. He gets a chance to prove he can still win against Brunson, a highly athletic and explosive wrestler that will be tough for Silva to engage on the feet. He’ll try to ground Silva and smother him from the top, though Silva certainly has some off-the-back ability. Silva could knock Brunson out, but I think the American will surge here, pushing Silva into retirement after a sixth-straight winless outing.

Tim Boetsch vs. Ronaldo Souza

The middleweights collide in a contender’s bout, as Ronaldo Souza looks to finally punch his ticket to a title bout when he takes on the powerful Tim Boetsch. Boetsch is a physical brute and a bully. His strength is tough to deal with in the clinch, but it also gives him immense stopping power in his hands. He throws heavy leather, and many of his UFC wins come by way of knockout. He takes on Souza, arguably the most dangerous middleweight in the UFC right now. Formerly a BJJ-centric fighter, Souza now has confidence on the feet, as showcased in some of his knockout wins. He remains the most dangerous submission artist at 185 pounds as well. If Boetsch can catch Souza, he can certainly end his night quickly. However, Souza has shown he can bang with good strikers, so I think he bests Boetsch, whether by knockout or submission.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Light heavyweights collide as Brazilian Glover Teixeira looks to inch closer to the title picture against Alaskan heavy hitter Jared Cannonier. Cannonier is a striker that’s pretty quick for a man his size. The former heavyweight has been a pleasant surprise in the UFC, scoring wins in his last two fights since dropping to light heavyweight. He’ll be met on the feet by Teixeira, a good striker in his own right, though he has a much better ground game than Cannonier. That may be the difference here. Teixeira will set up with his striking, get the Alaskan down and work him on the ground, earning a finish en route to another potential top contender’s bout.

Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier

Lightweight mainstays are set to collide as longtime UFC veteran Jim Miller takes on former featherweight and rising lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier. Miller is a jack of all trades, possessing a strong boxing game and very impressive ground skills. That said, he’s slowed in recent outings, though it can be countered by saying he always fights top lightweights. He’s on a three-fight winning streak right now, including beating a much larger opponent in Thiago Alves in his most recent affair. Poirier is a very good boxer and grappler as well, which is why this is such an intriguing matchup. The American Top Team product was quickly ascending the lightweight ladder on a four-fight win streak before a devastating knockout loss to Michael Johnson in his last outing. This is going to be a very contentious fight. In the end, though, I think Poirier will do enough to run a decision in what will be a tough night for the judges.

Preliminary Card

Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

George Sullivan was set to fight Randy Brown, but Sullivan dropped out due to a failed drug test, so in his place steps Belal Muhammad in an attempt to get back into the win column. Both Brown and Muhammad are strikers, so don’t expect this fight to hit the mat. Brown is more of a kickboxer, while Muhammad is more of a traditional boxer. This is really a coin flip, but I think the full camp and diversity of striking that Brown has will help him beat Muhammad.

Wilson Reis vs. Yuta Sasaki

In this bout, Brazil’s Wilson Reis marches toward the title picture against underrated Japanese fighter Yuta Sasaki. Reis is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who primarily uses his striking to secure takedowns. He has been one of the best flyweights in the UFC in recent years, besting the likes of Dustin Ortiz and Scott Jorgensen. He’ll meet another grappler in Sasaki, who likely gives up some skill on the ground despite being so competent on the mat. I don’t think Sasaki’s striking is good enough to keep Reis at bay, so I think the Brazilian will surge here, scoring a late submission or decision victory.

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Lightweights are set to go next, as grinder Nik Lentz looks to take out the training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev. Makhachev has a very similar style to Nurmagomedov, using strikes to set up takedowns, and using takedowns to set up submission positions. He’s very heavy on top, using good technique and positioning to stifle opponents attempts at shucking him off top position. His submissions are key, as he can secure them in many different ways. Lentz is a wrestler as well, though he probably has more striking ability than Makhachev. He’s also been fighting at the highest level for a long time, a credit to his evolution and his overall game. That said, I don’t know if he can stop the takedowns of Makhachev. If he can, it will be a slow, grinding affair, but still, I think Makhachev scores a close win in this one.

Ian McCall vs. Jarred Brooks

One of the best flyweight prospects in the world gets the call on late notice to step in for Neil Seery, as Jarred Brooks enters the UFC against Ian McCall. McCall has had incredibly bad luck the last couple years, as injuries to himself and opponents late in fight camps have put the ax to many of his bouts. On the other side, Brooks has been incredibly active and has never tasted defeat. He is highly impressive, with good knockout power for a 125er and good wrestling. McCall is clearly the favorite, but I think Brooks will score the upset in this one.

Marcin Tybura vs. Justin Willis

On late notice, WSOF veteran Justin Willis gets the call to fill in for Luiz Henrique, but has a tall task on his hands in the form of Poland’s Marcin Tybura. Tyrbura is one of the best prospects in the heavyweight division, and proved his hype in his last fight when he brutally knocked out Viktor Pesta. He’s a grappler, though, as his background is in judo and he has very good grappling. Willis is an explosive athlete with less experience. He trains at American Kickboxing Academy, but his wrestling is what to watch out for here. If Willis can catch Tybura quick he has a chance, but on short notice against a stud like Tybura, I have to go with the Pole for the win.

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Underrated welterweights will go at it next, as Ryan LaFlare looks to get back into the good graces of UFC fans when he takes on tough veteran Roan Carneiro. Carneiro is a jiu-jitsu specialist, while LaFlare is more of a submission wrestler. LaFlare’s takedowns are better, though Carneiro has shown he can be successful in the clinch. Simply put, this will come down to who can assert their position and game plan more quickly. Though Carneiro has a proven track record, I could see LaFlare outgrinding Carneiro here, scoring a monotonous decision that draws the ire of the crowd several times.

Philippe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

Featherweights are set to fight next, as longtime veteran Philippe Nover looks to stop the hype of Roufusport gym member Rick Glenn. Nover was once a extremely impressive prospect, but his career has gone off the rails somewhat. Since returning to the UFC in mid-2015, Nover has gone just 1-2, earning a split verdict over Yui Chul Nam while falling to Zubaira Tukhugov and Renan Barao. He will want to bring a rounded game into this fight, as Glenn is a gifted striker that can grapple a bit as well. His UFC debut was on very late notice, and he lost in a decision to top-15 lightweight Evan Dunham. Glenn has a bright future, and I think he gives us a taste here, as he outstrikes Nover en route to a decision victory.

