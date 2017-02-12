UFC 208: Jacare Souza, Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller Earn Bonuses

UFC middleweight Jacare Souza earned a Performance of the Night bonus. Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier was named Fight of the Night.

UFC 208 was not an eventful pay-per-view. The event, which was the first pay-per-view for 2017, received very little hype. But there were a couple of fighters who shined just enough to land Performance of the Night honors.

After a scheduled bout against Luke Rockhold in late 2016, Jacare Souza returned to the Octagon for UFC 208 and wasted little time against Tim Boetsch. Souza came away with a first-round finish, putting Boetsch in a kimura and winning by submission.

Souza won his second straight fight while improving his record to 24-4 (1) and is 7-1 in the Octagon. Souza’s finish over Boetsch was the only finish among the 10 matches at UFC 208. This is Souza’s second straight bonus, giving him four for his career.

Dustin Poirier picked up a majority decision win over Jim Miller to kickoff the main card, which was named Fight of the Night. Although one judge scored the bout a draw at 28-28, he earned the victory from the other two judges, 30-27 and 29-28.

This is Poirier’s third Fight of the Night bonus of his career, in addition to the two Performance of the Night honors he has received. For Miller, this is his sixth time being a part of the Fight of the Night, alongside landing the award for Submission of the Night three times.

With this win for Poirier, he is now on a winning track after shaking off the loss to Michael Johnson. Poirier has won five of his last six matches. He is now 21-5 in his MMA career. He is 13-4 on the biggest stage

Meanwhile, Miller falls to 28-9 (1) in his MMA career with an Octagon record of 17-8 (1). Miller’s three-fight win streak was snapped at UFC 208.

Each fighter will receive $50,000. The event had a gate of $2,275,105 with 15,628 in attendance. In the four years the Barclays Center has been open, it was the highest grossing sports event the arena has seen.

