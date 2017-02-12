UFC 208 Results: Germaine De Randamie Outpoints Holm to Win Title

After an interesting five-round main event at UFC 208, Germaine De Randamie was crowned the first featherweight champion.

Holly Holm is receiving this title opportunity despite losing two straight bouts. The former UFC bantamweight champ lost her title to Miesha Tate with just over a minute left until a decision victory, then “The Preacher’s Daughter” was soundly beaten by Valentina Shevchenko in a rebound effort. Holm is known for her devastating victory over Ronda Rousey, and had a decorated boxing career before moving to MMA.

Germaine De Randamie has an incredible striking resume, going undefeated in roughly 40 Muay Thai Kickboxing bouts. Her striking has finally led to success in the Octagon, coming into this Bout with two consecutive TKO victories.

Early on, Holly Holm went to her leg kicks against the Muay Thai stance of Germaine De Randamie. A big right hand landed for De Randamie and Holm kept bouncing on her toes.

De Randamie was patient and Holm ran into a few hard hooks. Holm was coming up empty on her combinations, then shot for a takedown which was nearly countered by De Randamie. The first round ended with Holm pushing De Randamie against the cage.

Holm went back to her charging combinations in the second round and ate a pair of heavy right hands from De Randamie on her way in. Holm’s leg kicks, however, continued to land. Another huge right hand popped Holm again, and Holm pushed De Randamie against the cage.

De Randamie spun Holm around and landed hard knees. Holm responded with some of her own, and pushed her opponent against the cage again. Holm’s takedown effort failed and De Randamie landed a few more crushing knees to the body. The bell sounded and De Randamie cracked Holm with a right hand immediately after the bell sounded (think of Aldo-Mendes II).

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Holm was wobbled but answered the bell for round three, where she was still fresh with her footwork and combinations. Holly landed a slick combination, and De Randamie answered with one of her own.

Holm whiffed on a pair of clinch efforts and ate a body kick from De Randamie. Holm was able to clinch up after a leg kick, but De Randamie beautifully defended the takedown and cracked Holm with a pair of strikes after exiting the clinch. Another right hand landed for De Randamie, then Holm knocked down De Randamie with a head kick. De Randamie bounced back up and the two exchanged punches and the bell rings with GDR landing another punch a moment after the bell sounded.

Get the FanSided App

For some reason, the referee did not take a point. Round three started with Holm going for another clinch. Not much was done and the referee separated the fighters. Holm kept pumping combinations, and De Randamie landed a body kick. Holm answered the kick with a clinch against the cage.

Holm’s clinch and takedown efforts were thwarted, and De Randamie landed quite a few body knees before the round ended without a controversial late shot this time around.

In the final round, it was more of the same until Holm caught De Randamie coming in with a check left hook that dropped the Dutch kickboxer. GDR this time was the clinch initiator in order to recover. The referee eventually separated the fighters.

Holm charged right back into the clinch, and that is where the fighters stayed until a late separation. Holm and De Randamie exchanged strikes until the final bell, and this decision will be contested either way it goes.

With all three judges’ scorecards reading 48-47, Germaine De Randamie was crowned the first Dutch champion in UFC history. De Randamie revealed that she has been dealing with torn ligaments in her hand from two fights ago that will delay her inevitable first defense against Cris Cyborg.

More from Cage Pages

This article originally appeared on