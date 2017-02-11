UFC 208 results: Glenn takes split-decision over Nover

Here is how the UFC 208 featherweight fight between Phillipe Nover and Rick Glenn played out.

On Saturday night, Brooklyn native Phillipe Nover was tasked with defending his home turf against Rick Glenn in a featherweight bout on the UFC 208 preliminary card.

The 33-year-old Nover is on a 1-2 stretch since his return to the UFC. Most recently, he dropped a unanimous decision loss to former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barão in the main event of UFC Fight Night 95 last September. Prior to that fight, he lost a split-decision to Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC Fight Night 80 in December, 2015.

Glenn is still looking for his first octagon victory since joining the UFC. He made his promotional debut last year at UFC Fight Night 94 in a short-notice bout against veteran Evan Dunham, losing by unanimous decision. Before taking his career to the UFC, Glenn went 5-1 in the World Series of Fighting, claiming the featherweight title from Georgi Karakhanyan before losing it to Lance Palmer.

Round One:

They touch gloves in the middle, Nover in the orthodox stance and Glenn in the southpaw. Glenn is clearly the much taller fighter. Both look a little tentative at first, just pawing with jabs. Nover fired an overhand right followed by a left hook then high kick that landed with some force through his guard. Glenn was still a little tentative, but fired with a front kick to the body up the middle.

Glenn connected with a straight left, but Nover landed a hard head kick off the front leg. Glenn waggled for a second, but recovered quickly. Glen landed another straight cross down the middle. Nover connected with a sidekick to the body, but Glenn moved back in quickly with a jab-cross. Nover clearly came in a with a kicking strategy. Glenn started stuffing Nover’s kicks with jab-cross flurries. Nover threw a kick to the body, but Glenn press through with a cross-uppercut to jam Nover against the fence. Glenn moved to the body lock just before the round ends.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Nover.

Round Two:

Both fighters looked to establish the center space to open the second. Never is the looser of the two fighters. Nover began circling much more, seeming to use his speed. Glen connected with a hook, but Nover fired one back. Glenn threw a leg kick and nover looked to shoot on the kick, but no success and disengaged.

Glenn now began backing Nover up to the fence with his footwork, cutting off the cage. Glen pushed in against the fence and almost got Nover down, but Nover plants a hand down to prevent and gets his hips back underneath. Glenn still in control against the cage, though. Glenn moved from the legs to the body lock, but Nover used pushed his head down to land some knees.

Glenn tried to readjust his grip, but Nover broke free. Nover looked for a high kick, but Gleen countered with a straight left. Glenn cut Nover off as he circled away to land the Thai clinch and knee the body a couple times. Both fighters threw elbows right as the horn sounds.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Glenn.

Round Three:

Both fighters start the last round looking fresh. Nover threw a couple of head kicks to that are blocked. Glenn with a body kick, but Nover responded with a hook. Both fighters landed two punch combinations in the pocket. Nover went back to the head kick with no avail, but slightly skims Glenn’s head on the spinning backfist. Glenn tried to clinch, but Nover circled away. Solid jabs from Glenn.

Another head kick slightly landed, but Glenn clinched and held Nover against the cage before being split by the referee. Both fighters threw a couple punches before Glenn pushed in again to tie up Nover against the cage. Nover with some strikes from the clinch, but not very hard. Glenn looked for the double leg, but Nover defended and broke free.

Nover landed a nice hook as he circled away, but Glenn fired back with two punches of his own. Glenn turned up the pressure and volume with strikes to set up a trip against the fence that put Nover on his butt for a second before popping up. Nover landed with a hook and cross as Glenn landed a short cross and uppercut to close out the final seconds of the fight.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Glenn.

Official Decision: Rick Glenn defeats Phillipe Nover via split decision (27-30, 29-28,29-28)

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on