UFC 208 Results: Jacare Souza Submits Tim Boetsch in First

UFC middleweight Jacare Souza earned a big win at UFC 208, dominating Tim Boetsch by submission via kimura. It was the first finish of the night in Brooklyn.

After limited action within the first minute, Souza went for a takedown. Though the takedown did not go his way, he sprawled his way to his feet and got the clinch, which forced Boetsch to go backward.

Both fighters kept their distance in the first round until halfway through when Boetsch connected on a strong jab. Souza responded with an aggressive takedown into the cage.

The most impressive part is Souza used his knee to gain full control on the ground, using his knee to step over Boetsch’s body. After that, Boetsch tried to wiggle his way out. But Souza grabbed his arm and capitalized with a spectacular kimura finish.

After the match, Joe Rogan asked if it has been frustrating to wait for so long to get a title shot. He said that he will be champion, and that UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping “needs to stop running.”

Depending what goes down with Anderson Silva, Souza certainly put himself in position to earn a title shot. In fact, he has a case to demand that his next match is a title fight against Bisping or Yoel Romero, the winner of that match, assuming they fight in May.

Souza, who has had an illustrious career, jumps to 24-4 (1) and is 6-1 in the UFC. His most recent win came at UFC 198 in May against Vitor Belfort, where he won by TKO. Boetsch, who was riding a two-fight win streak, loses for the first time in nearly 13 months. He is 20-11 in his MMA career and 11-9 all time in the UFC.

