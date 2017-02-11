UFC 208 Results: Rick Glenn Edges Out Phillipe Nover

Two featherweights with so far disappointing UFC careers looked to get their careers on the right track when Phillipe Nover took on Rick Glenn to open the UFC 208 TV prelims.

Phillipe Nover was hyped very early in his to be the next Anderson Silva, or GSP. But now as we look at his career recently, he has struggled by dropping 2 of his first 3 UFC bouts, his only win being a split decision. Should Nover drop this fight, he will be 1-3 in the UFC with three losses in a row. He could get cut some slack because one of those losses was to Renan Barao, but it certainly puts him on the chopping block.

Rick Glenn has had himself a successful career up to this point, but he dropped his UFC debut to Evan Dunham last September. Rick Glenn has finished 15 of his 18 wins up until this point and a had a four-fight winning streak before it was snapped by Evan Dunham. It would be great for Glenn to get that first UFC win and be able to settle in, but a loss, however, could stick him on the chopping block or put him in a win or get cut situation in his next fight.

The first round started with Nover trying to push the pace, but Glenn staying a distance. Nover landed a massive head kick but Glenn ate it like a champ and answered with a powerful straight left to get Nover to back off. Glenn was the one trying to chase Nover around the ring, and Nover looked to catch Glenn coming in.

Again Nover cracked Glenn with a head kick but Rick hardly seemed bothered by it. In the later stages of the first Glenn pressured Nover onto the cage and looked for a takedown, but he couldn’t get it and the round came to an end.

The second round had Glenn this time igniting the striking exchanges and pushing Nover back. Nover looked to counter Glenn and was able to connect a couple times. Glenn looked to be just a step ahead on the feet in this round as he caught Nover on the end of his kicks and pushed him to the cage and controlled him there for a long while in the round.

The crowd began to lose their patience as Glenn continued to hold Nover to the cage before Glenn broke the exchange with a knee. A short striking exchange followed before going back to the cage before the end of the round.

Nobody really had control as the third round began, both fighters sticking to the same game plan that had a lot of the MMA community restless for action. Glenn continued to push action as Nover countered wherever he could.

Glenn again took the bout to the cage to look for a takedown but Nover was able to defend as he had done all night. The cage control could have turned the tide in Glenn’s favour, but outside of that, the bout was very close. The final minute of the round had Glenn backing Nover again into the cage and landing some shots in a desperate attempt to score a finish, but time ran out on that try.

The scorecards read 30-27 Nover (why does Doug Crosby have a job), 29-28 Glenn, and the final was 29-28 in favour of the victor, Rick Glenn.

