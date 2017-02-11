UFC 208 Results: Ryan Laflare Outclasses Roan Carneiro in Decision Win

Two welterweights looking to crack into the welterweight rankings open up the UFC 208 card when Ryan Laflare took on Roan Carnerio.

Ryan Laflare had been out for a while last fighting in December of 2015 where he beat Mike Pierce by decision. He had a lot going for himself when he fought Demian Maia almost two years ago, being ranked and undefeated before being dominated thoroughly by the now title contender, but was not finished by Maia. All his UFC fights have been decisions but all of his fights before that ended in a finish. Laflare will look to get back to the rankings with a win over Roan Carnerio tonight.

The two started the first round tentatively, Laflare pushing Carneiro back towards the cage with Roan throwing leg kicks. Laflare fainted in and out constantly and looked to have the advantage early on the feet. Carneiro was able to land a strong shot but Laflare’s wrestling was able to apply pressure. Carneiro shot for a takedown but lost it and pulled guard, leaving a stalemate for a little while. Laflare again used his pressure to get Carnerio onto the cage and control him.

Round two started the same, lots of pressure from Laflare right away. Carnerio had the most success with leg kicks. Laflare, later on appeared to rock Carnerio or Carnerio slipped. Carnerio appeared to be ok and a stalemate ensued on the ground before Roan was able to rise up to his feet. Later in the round, Laflare clearly rocked Roan and again Carnerio was able to dominate on the ground and get the chance to recover. Carnerio’s slick ground game was able to get him up before the round ended.

Laflare still looked very fresh and started the round with a wheel kick. Carnerio appeared to be on the defence still for a lot of the fight, allowing Laflare to take over. Carneiro hit his head on the camera later the round, first time Joe Rogan has ever seen that also very dangerous. Laflare again showed his sharp stroking by continuing to outclass Roan on the feet, this time without trying to take him to the ground. Carneiro was able to score a trip with a little over a minute left in the round. But since Laflare was able to survive a 5 round assault from Demian Maia, you could feel he wasn’t in any danger. The round ended with Carneiro on top but little doubt of the winner.

The scorecards read 30-26, 30-27, and 29-28 all in favour of the winner Ryan Laflare. It was another very impressive win for the now 13-1 fighter and it could possibly make him a regular for top fights in the welterweight division should he finally be able to get back in the Octagon on a regular basis.

