UFC 209: Lando Vannata Returns Against David Teymur

Fresh off of a Knockout of the Year candidate, Lando Vannata returns to the octagon to face the equally dangerous David Teymur at UFC 209.

An early Fight of the Night candidate has emerged for UFC 209 as some of the lightweight division’s most exciting prospects in Lando Vannata and David Teymur face off in a bout announced by the promotion on Wednesday. This is only the third fight announced for the event, which takes place in Las Vegas on March 4.

Lando Vannata picked up his first victory inside the octagon in his last time out with a spectacular spinning wheel kick KO over John Makdessi earlier this month. The performance put Vannata at 1-1 after losing an exciting short notice fight to the current third-ranked lightweight in Tony Ferguson.

Vannata has a considerable amount of hype behind him after the wheel kick KO and another impressive and devastating victory over David Teymur could possibly launch him into a getting a high profile fight.

David Teymur is no slouch as well. Teymur is a 27-year-old Swedish prospect who has racked up consecutive stoppage wins in the UFC since making it to the quarterfinals of TUF 22.

Both of Teymur’s wins came by second-round stoppage with Teymur first TKOing Martin Svensson in February, then knocking out Jason Novelli in August. A victory over the hyped Lando Vannata will perhaps give Teymur his own hype train and an opportunity to make a name for himself.

UFC 209 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Including this most recent addition, The event is also scheduled to feature Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt, although that fight remains in limbo due to Hunt’s contract situation, and a bantamweight bout between Iuri Alcântara and Luke Sanders. Talks of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fighting for the interim belt in the main event have fallen through the cracks and were shot down by Dana White, saying that the contest was “off the table”.

More from Cage Pages

This article originally appeared on