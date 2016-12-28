UFC 209: Lightweights Lando Vannata and David Teymur set to clash

Lightweight prospects Lando Vannata and David Teymur booked for UFC 209 matchup.

UFC 206 gave fight fans a lot of excitement from start to finish. One of those flashes came in the likes of lightweight Lando Vannata, who put together a highlight-reel knockout of John Makdessi. The spinning wheel kick that ended the fight in the first round is a candidate for 2016 knockout of the year. Vannata’s next matchup will come at UFC 209 against another rising star in David Teymur.

The fight was announced by the UFC which was confirmed by multiple media outlets.

Vannata joined the UFC this year as a late replacement to face Tony Ferguson at UFC Fight Night 91. Vannata gave the fans a great showing, even dropping Ferguson early in the fight before being stopped in the second round for his first professional loss. He rebounded with a full camp and excellent performance against Vannata to close out the year. Those two performances helped Vannata become one of the most interesting prospects who is in a position to have a breakout 2017. At 24 years of age, Vannata has put together a 9-1 professional career since debuting back in 2012.

Teymur also joined the UFC this year, winning two fights. He defeated Martin Svensson at UFC Fight Night 84 and Jason Novelli at UFC Fight Night 92; both via a form of knockout. He’s won five straight fights since dropping his first loss back in 2013. He was a part of Team McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter 22 where he went 2-1 on the show. Teymur is another strong prospect in the lightweight division, even though his performances flew under the radar.

UFC 209 is set for March 4. Other than Vannata versus Teymur, the only other announced fight is a heavyweight rematch between Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. Overeem defeated Hunt back in 2008 via first round submission.

