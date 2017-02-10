UFC 212: Jose Aldo and Max Holloway Set to Unify Title

Fans have been waiting a long time to see the UFC Featherweight championship be contested. Now it appears a date has been set.

UFC 212, scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro on June 3, is set to feature the 145-pound bout, that will unify Jose Aldo’s championship with the interim championship of Max Holloway.

Dana White first broke the news on Brett Okamoto’s podcast, 5ive Rounds. Ana Hissa of Combate later confirmed that it would take place during UFC 212 (which Dana could not remember on Okamoto’s podcast.

Holloway is on a 10-fight win streak in what is commonly regarded as one of the toughest weight classes in the promotion. He won his interim championship after beating against Anthony Pettis, a former champion himself in the heavier 155-pound weight category.

Aldo won an interim championship of his own back at UFC 200, beating out Frankie Edgar for a title that would later become the undisputed title itself after Conor McGregor was stripped of the championship in late 2016.

Apart from being the current champion, Aldo is of course known as one of the greatest athletes to ever fight in the Octagon. Fans have been anticipating the encounter since the stars were aligned for them to fight. That excitement will likely get that much more fierce with an actual date and time to look forward to.

Max Holloway started the trash talk immediately after winning his interim belt, calling out Jose “Waldo” for running from him. Then it seemed to be Holloway who was delaying the matchup (which was intended, but never scheduled, for this weekend’s card) due to injuries and acting opportunities.

Nevertheless, the fight is set to finally go down and the belts will be unified on June 3. Jose Aldo is 3-0 when defending his title in his home country of Brazil.

