UFC adds Todd Grisham to broadcast team

The UFC added ESPN and WWE veteran Todd Grisham to its announce team.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship parted ways with long-time play-by-play personality Mike Goldberg, as UFC 207 was his last show. Less than a week later, the promotion announced Todd Grisham has joined their organization, but not as a replacement for Goldberg. Grisham may be a recognizable name for many mainstream fans as he has worked for major sports outlets like ESPN and World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years.

According to Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting, Grisham is the newest member of the UFC broadcast team. His role will include filling in as a part of the studio group and doing play-by-play for Pay-Per-View events. Grisham’s debut is set to occur quickly, as he’s slated to be a part of the UFC Fight Night: Penn versus Rodriguez production on January 15. With this deal, he will be an exclusive member of the Fox Sports 1 team.

Grisham’s background in professional sports and sports entertainment reaches many different avenues. He was previously with ESPN since 2011 where he worked on a number of studio shows. Before that he was a major part of the WWE production team, where he conducted mostly backstage interviews and play-by-play. He also has experience in the combat sports world, as he’s worked with Glory kickboxing, doing both backstage interviews and post-fight events.

Goldberg first began working for the UFC in 1997. At one time, the WWE attempted to hire Goldberg for its own production team, but he refused and returned to work alongside Joe Rogan for nearly 10 years. Goldberg was often criticized for his performance during the PPV events, and rumors began to start that the new ownership of WME-IMG was looking to remove him from the team. Goldberg also had the experience of doing play-by-play for the NFL, but it only lasted one game after an ill-advised response to fan criticism on Twitter.

