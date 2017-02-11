UFC: Artem Lobov Reportedly Set to Fight Cub Swanson Later This Year

Two UFC Featherweight’s who have been chomping at the bit to get hold of one another may finally get their wish.

According to TheMacLife.com Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov are set to settle their differences inside the UFC‘s octagon later this year. The two men have been going back and forth via social media for the last few months.

In the report, the two men have accepted the fight and are set to meet later this year on an unconfirmed card, likely in the main event of that card. Lobov started to campaign for this fight soon after Swanson’s fight of the year against Doo Hoi Choi in December.

Now that both men have reportedly signed the paperwork, the next few month leading up to the fight could be very interesting.

Swanson (24-7) has won three straight over Doo Hoi Choi, Tatsuya Kawajiri and Hacran Dias after going on a two-fight skid which saw him drop fights to Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. Cub has had an amazing UFC run since his debut in November of 2012, winning 9 of his 12 bouts.

The No.4 ranked featherweight would be the toughest UFC test to date for Conor McGregor’s teammate and right-hand man.

Lobov (13-12-1,1NC) is currently riding a winning streak of his own having defeated Teruto Ishihara and Chris Avila back-to-back. The wins were much needed after losing his first two UFC fights including the TUF Finale at the hands of Ryan Hall.

Lobov has huge KO power in both hands but has yet to stop anyone inside the Octagon. A win over Swanson would surely bump ‘The Russian Hammer’ up the 145-pound rankings.

Two very dangerous strikers who clearly do not like one another locked in a cage for up to 15-minutes is the perfect ingredients for a very violent fight. The UFC have yet to confirm the fight.

